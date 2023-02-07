8×8 Inc. [NASDAQ: EGHT] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.46 during the day while it closed the day at $5.97. The company report on February 1, 2023 that 8×8, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Service Revenue and Total Revenue increased 18% year-over-year.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross and operating margins at multi-year highs.

8×8 Inc. stock has also gained 33.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EGHT stock has inclined by 47.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.96% and gained 38.19% year-on date.

The market cap for EGHT stock reached $672.10 million, with 116.01 million shares outstanding and 108.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, EGHT reached a trading volume of 8826228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGHT shares is $5.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for 8×8 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for 8×8 Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 8×8 Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGHT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

EGHT stock trade performance evaluation

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.56. With this latest performance, EGHT shares gained by 40.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.60 for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.59, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.64 and a Gross Margin at +60.71. 8×8 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.08.

8×8 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $706 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGHT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,743,621, which is approximately 6.776% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,220,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.75 million in EGHT stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $85.03 million in EGHT stock with ownership of nearly 0.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 8×8 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in 8×8 Inc. [NASDAQ:EGHT] by around 16,732,558 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 9,609,208 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 91,961,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,302,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGHT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,404,443 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,475,354 shares during the same period.