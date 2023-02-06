why Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.76

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] gained 0.12% or 0.04 points to close at $33.09 with a heavy trading volume of 25590321 shares. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Drizly & Gopuff Join Forces For On-Demand Alcohol Delivery.

Collaboration brings beverage alcohol delivery from Gopuff to the Drizly marketplace, expands network of BevMo! and Liquor Barn stores on the platform.

Drizly, an Uber Company (NYSE:UBER), and Gopuff today announce a partnership to provide immediate, on-demand delivery of drinks to adults of legal drinking age. This new collaboration brings the full Gopuff Liquor & More assortment of beer, wine and spirits to Drizly’s beverage alcohol e-commerce shop, while also expanding the number of BevMo! and Liquor Barn stores on the platform.

It opened the trading session at $32.17, the shares rose to $33.95 and dropped to $32.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UBER points out that the company has recorded 3.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -66.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.31M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 25590321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $45.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $31 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 130.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for UBER stock

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.99. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 27.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.29 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.81, while it was recorded at 31.64 for the last single week of trading, and 27.05 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $47,954 million, or 73.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 163,847,177, which is approximately -0.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,536,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.66 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.56 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 35.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 529 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 173,421,818 shares. Additionally, 531 investors decreased positions by around 133,120,019 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 1,142,649,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,449,191,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,559,229 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 24,761,091 shares during the same period.