Wells Fargo slashes price target on Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] – find out why.

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] traded at a low on 02/03/23, posting a -0.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.03. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a dividend of 10 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on Mar. 10, 2023, to stockholders of record on Feb. 15, 2023.

“This 11% base dividend increase is fully supported by the incremental cash flow generation capacity from our recent acquisition of the Eagle Ford assets of Ensign Natural Resources,” said chairman, president and CEO Lee Tillman. “This marks the seventh increase to our base dividend in the last two years, representing a cumulative increase of over 230% since the beginning of 2021, fully consistent with the strength of our portfolio and our commitment to pay a competitive and sustainable base dividend to our shareholders.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10742151 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marathon Oil Corporation stands at 4.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.96%.

The market cap for MRO stock reached $16.63 billion, with 670.00 million shares outstanding and 634.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.58M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 10742151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $34.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $27 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has MRO stock performed recently?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.05. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.67, while it was recorded at 26.71 for the last single week of trading, and 26.58 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.17. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.41.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 32.63%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $13,174 million, or 79.30% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,869,325, which is approximately -2.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,589,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.22 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -1.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 30,649,503 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 78,877,390 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 396,577,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,104,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,709,868 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,267,851 shares during the same period.