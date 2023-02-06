Wells Fargo lifts Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] slipped around -4.85 points on Friday, while shares priced at $104.30 at the close of the session, down -4.44%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2023 Results.

Q1 Consolidated Net Revenues Up 8% to a Record $8.7 BillionQ1 Comparable Store Sales Up 5% Globally; Up 10% in the U.S; Up Double Digits Internationally, Excluding ChinaQ1 GAAP EPS $0.74; Non-GAAP EPS $0.75; Performance Materially Impacted by Headwinds in ChinaQ1 Active U.S. Starbucks® Rewards Membership Reaches 30.4 Million, Up 15% Over Prior Year, Up 6% SequentiallyQ1 Card Loads Reaches a Record $3.3 Billion; Ranking as #2 U.S. Brand in Holiday Gift Card ActivationsCompany Reaffirms 2023 Full Year Guidance.

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) today reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal first quarter ended January 1, 2023. GAAP results in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include items that are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

Starbucks Corporation stock is now 5.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBUX Stock saw the intraday high of $106.44 and lowest of $103.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 110.83, which means current price is +4.86% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.82M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 15188951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $110.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $106, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.33. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.16, while it was recorded at 108.20 for the last single week of trading, and 87.98 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 18.02%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $84,603 million, or 72.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 103,852,100, which is approximately 1.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,498,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.67 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.68 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly 0.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,052 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 60,963,015 shares. Additionally, 1,049 investors decreased positions by around 40,027,220 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 710,161,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 811,151,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,665,580 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 3,341,591 shares during the same period.