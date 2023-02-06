Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.89 during the day while it closed the day at $12.79. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results. A press release with fourth quarter 2022 financial results will be issued before the market opens on February 23, 2023.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 833-630-1956 (U.S.) and 412-317-1837 (International); there is no passcode requirement. Call participants are to ask the operator to be joined to the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. conference call upon dialing in. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock has also loss -2.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MPW stock has inclined by 16.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.11% and gained 14.81% year-on date.

The market cap for MPW stock reached $7.73 billion, with 598.98 million shares outstanding and 592.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.23M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 12021708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $18, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on MPW stock. On April 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MPW shares from 25 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 1.83.

MPW stock trade performance evaluation

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.36, while it was recorded at 12.87 for the last single week of trading, and 14.32 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.24 and a Gross Margin at +76.67. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. go to 7.10%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,128 million, or 84.10% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,449,640, which is approximately 0.634% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,524,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $902.01 million in MPW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $453.48 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly -0.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 48,778,679 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 54,872,569 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 375,508,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,160,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,566,046 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 7,825,787 shares during the same period.