Wall Street Analyst Initiated Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] loss -0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $6.96 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Transocean Ltd. Announces $392 Million Contract Award for Ultra-Deepwater Drillship.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The new contract is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2023.

Transocean Ltd. represents 714.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.03 billion with the latest information. RIG stock price has been found in the range of $6.93 to $7.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.19M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 27052766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $5.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $3.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 66.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for RIG stock

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 63.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.27 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.97, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 3.90 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $2,763 million, or 56.60% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,315,980, which is approximately 9.367% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,953,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $326.79 million in RIG stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $192.78 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 19.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 51,788,681 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 35,874,841 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 309,253,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,916,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,537,227 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,205,544 shares during the same period.