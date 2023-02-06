Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] jumped around 3.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $84.50 at the close of the session, up 3.82%. The company report on February 3, 2023 that U.S. FDA Approves Trodelvy® in Pre-treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer.

— First Trop-2 Directed ADC to Demonstrate Overall Survival Benefit in HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients who had Received Prior Endocrine-based Therapy and at Least Two Chemotherapies –.

— Trodelvy has Now Improved Survival in both Pre-Treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer and in Second-Line Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer –.

Gilead Sciences Inc. stock is now -1.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GILD Stock saw the intraday high of $86.97 and lowest of $83.6201 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 89.74, which means current price is +5.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, GILD reached a trading volume of 12850725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $88.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GILD stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GILD shares from 60 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has GILD stock performed recently?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, GILD shares dropped by -1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.17 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.76, while it was recorded at 83.44 for the last single week of trading, and 70.38 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 2.52%.

Insider trade positions for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

There are presently around $83,986 million, or 83.00% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 128,460,733, which is approximately 1.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,087,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.47 billion in GILD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.01 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly 2.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 838 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 46,511,752 shares. Additionally, 721 investors decreased positions by around 38,309,456 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 909,101,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 993,922,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,556,587 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,220,355 shares during the same period.