Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] gained 0.83% or 0.3 points to close at $36.43 with a heavy trading volume of 37357378 shares. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Bank of America Declares First-Quarter 2023 Stock Dividends.

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.22 per share, payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023.

The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share on the 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series B. The dividend is payable on April 25, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 11, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $36.02, the shares rose to $36.76 and dropped to $35.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BAC points out that the company has recorded 9.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 38.61M shares, BAC reached to a volume of 37357378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $40.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $36 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38.44, while Odeon analysts kept a Buy rating on BAC stock. On January 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BAC shares from 45 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 107.22.

Trading performance analysis for BAC stock

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 6.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.11 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.28, while it was recorded at 35.85 for the last single week of trading, and 34.32 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.92. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 3.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

There are presently around $202,381 million, or 71.00% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 602,457,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.95 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.36 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,315 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 232,791,426 shares. Additionally, 1,144 investors decreased positions by around 181,994,956 shares, while 330 investors held positions by with 5,140,552,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,555,338,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,106,763 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 26,416,476 shares during the same period.