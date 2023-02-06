Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] Revenue clocked in at $136.84 billion, up 5.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.14%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Epic phone. Epic network. Epic deal on the new Samsung Galaxy S23.

Over the last 12 months, VZ stock dropped by -22.84%. The one-year Verizon Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.59. The average equity rating for VZ stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $175.69 billion, with 4.20 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.42M shares, VZ stock reached a trading volume of 18304959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $44.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $41 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 43.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.82 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.43, while it was recorded at 41.53 for the last single week of trading, and 43.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verizon Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.27 and a Gross Margin at +44.29. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

VZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 0.82%.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $106,906 million, or 63.80% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 349,590,768, which is approximately 1.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 319,233,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.25 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.85 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,261 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 112,329,543 shares. Additionally, 1,557 investors decreased positions by around 151,793,495 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 2,311,305,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,575,428,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,474,136 shares, while 189 institutional investors sold positions of 22,629,371 shares during the same period.