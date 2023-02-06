Unity Software Inc. [U] Revenue clocked in at $1.26 billion, up 30.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Unity Software Inc. [NYSE: U] price plunged by -7.38 percent to reach at -$2.98. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Unity Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Webcast.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, with a webcast to follow at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed at investors.unity.com along with the company’s earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations website.

A sum of 13810097 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.82M shares. Unity Software Inc. shares reached a high of $40.32 and dropped to a low of $36.80 until finishing in the latest session at $37.40.

The one-year U stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.92. The average equity rating for U stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unity Software Inc. [U]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $35.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on U stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

U Stock Performance Analysis:

Unity Software Inc. [U] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, U shares gained by 32.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for U stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.31 for Unity Software Inc. [U]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.55, while it was recorded at 36.65 for the last single week of trading, and 38.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unity Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unity Software Inc. [U] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.16. Unity Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.18.

Unity Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Unity Software Inc. [U] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,673 million, or 57.30% of U stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 34,984,419, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 27,552,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in U stocks shares; and RESOLUTE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $806.29 million in U stock with ownership of nearly -0.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Software Inc. [NYSE:U] by around 37,530,570 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 35,330,037 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 185,781,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,642,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. U stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,152,345 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 10,301,028 shares during the same period.