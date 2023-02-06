United States Steel Corporation [X] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $24

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] traded at a high on 02/03/23, posting a 2.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.05. The company report on February 2, 2023 that United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share of U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12140973 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United States Steel Corporation stands at 3.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.65%.

The market cap for X stock reached $6.85 billion, with 237.09 million shares outstanding and 231.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.05M shares, X reached a trading volume of 12140973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Steel Corporation [X]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $27.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $49 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $28, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on X stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for X shares from 21 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 2.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has X stock performed recently?

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 19.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.46 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.75, while it was recorded at 29.09 for the last single week of trading, and 23.59 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for United States Steel Corporation [X]

There are presently around $5,277 million, or 79.20% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,928,140, which is approximately -8.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,812,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $625.42 million in X stocks shares; and SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $330.55 million in X stock with ownership of nearly -5.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 19,471,543 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 29,444,652 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 126,700,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,616,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,894,968 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 5,373,606 shares during the same period.