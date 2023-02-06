UBS slashes price target on Snap Inc. [SNAP] – find out why.

Snap Inc. [NYSE: SNAP] traded at a low on 02/03/23, posting a -3.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.00. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Snap Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report, which includes Snap Inc.’s audited financial statements, is accessible at investor.snap.com. A printed copy of the report may be requested free of charge by any stockholder requesting a copy in writing to: Corporate Secretary, Snap Inc., 3000 31st Street, Santa Monica, California, 90405 USA. The report is also available at www.sec.gov.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 44663132 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Snap Inc. stands at 6.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.60%.

The market cap for SNAP stock reached $17.94 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 1.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.60M shares, SNAP reached a trading volume of 44663132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snap Inc. [SNAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $11.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Snap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Snap Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNAP in the course of the last twelve months was 324.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

How has SNAP stock performed recently?

Snap Inc. [SNAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, SNAP shares gained by 18.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for Snap Inc. [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.64, while it was recorded at 11.08 for the last single week of trading, and 12.92 for the last 200 days.

Snap Inc. [SNAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Snap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Snap Inc. [SNAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snap Inc. go to 49.75%.

Insider trade positions for Snap Inc. [SNAP]

There are presently around $7,563 million, or 55.00% of SNAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 142,592,508, which is approximately 121.358% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 90,476,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $995.24 million in SNAP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $411.28 million in SNAP stock with ownership of nearly -5.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Snap Inc. [NYSE:SNAP] by around 188,634,036 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 352,677,922 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 146,242,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 687,554,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNAP stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,805,803 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 35,493,946 shares during the same period.