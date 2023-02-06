UBS slashes price target on Altria Group Inc. [MO] – find out why.

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] loss -0.13% or -0.06 points to close at $46.91 with a heavy trading volume of 10244516 shares. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Altria Reports 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2023 Full-Year Earnings Guidance; Announces New $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today reports our 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year business results and provides our guidance for 2023 full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS).

“It was an exciting year for Altria as our businesses delivered strong financial performance, and we continued to strategically invest toward our Vision,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer. “We generated strong adjusted diluted EPS growth of 5% and made meaningful progress in several areas of our smoke-free portfolio.”.

It opened the trading session at $47.00, the shares rose to $47.07 and dropped to $46.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MO points out that the company has recorded 6.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -16.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.80M shares, MO reached to a volume of 10244516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $53 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $43, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MO stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 54 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 54.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for MO stock

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.28. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.87, while it was recorded at 46.19 for the last single week of trading, and 46.26 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $49,897 million, or 59.60% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 159,134,691, which is approximately 0.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,310,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.21 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.7 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -7.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 908 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 46,037,390 shares. Additionally, 723 investors decreased positions by around 59,445,508 shares, while 295 investors held positions by with 958,186,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,063,669,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,510,434 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,163,680 shares during the same period.