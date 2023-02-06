UBS lifts PG&E Corporation [PCG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] traded at a low on 02/03/23, posting a -0.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.55. The company report on February 2, 2023 that California Climate Credit Totaling Up to $91.17 to Help Customers with High Winter Bills.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

CPUC Approves Distributing Bill Credit to Combat Climate Change Earlier this Year.

Residential customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit earlier than usual this year. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved distributing the credit as soon as possible, instead of the annual April timeframe. The Climate Credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is pleased to administer the credit to help reduce customer energy bills. This credit will help offset higher than normal natural gas and electricity bills, which have been increasing due to higher demand and tighter natural gas supplies, especially on the West Coast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13304534 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PG&E Corporation stands at 1.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.95%.

The market cap for PCG stock reached $38.53 billion, with 2.47 billion shares outstanding and 2.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.94M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 13304534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PG&E Corporation [PCG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $18.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on PCG stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PCG shares from 12 to 15.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has PCG stock performed recently?

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.18. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.78, while it was recorded at 15.71 for the last single week of trading, and 13.23 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08.

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for PG&E Corporation [PCG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 4.74%.

Insider trade positions for PG&E Corporation [PCG]

There are presently around $27,214 million, or 73.20% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 219,490,888, which is approximately 15.735% of the company’s market cap and around 12.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 200,528,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.91 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly -3.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

262 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 261,172,004 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 99,989,063 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 1,388,908,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,750,069,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,759,334 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 19,458,514 shares during the same period.