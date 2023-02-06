Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is -9.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] loss -0.37% on the last trading session, reaching $5.32 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Southwestern Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter Conference Call for February 24, 2023.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on February 24, 2023 to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on February 23, 2023 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Southwestern Energy Company represents 1.11 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.89 billion with the latest information. SWN stock price has been found in the range of $5.31 to $5.535.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.67M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 26220699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $9.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on SWN stock. On December 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SWN shares from 10 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.32. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -7.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.00, while it was recorded at 5.39 for the last single week of trading, and 6.86 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.86 and a Gross Margin at +44.91. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $4,869 million, or 84.30% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,675,526, which is approximately -8.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,630,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.44 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $464.1 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 5.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 128,554,439 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 183,713,880 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 602,889,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 915,157,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,410,238 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 26,125,232 shares during the same period.