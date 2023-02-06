Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Revenue clocked in at $9.00 billion, down -10.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] traded at a low on 02/03/23, posting a -1.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.22. The company report on February 2, 2023 that SiriusXM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at https://investor.siriusxm.com/financial-information.

The company will also host a live webcast for investors at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be hosted by SiriusXM’s Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Witz, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sean Sullivan. The live webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of SiriusXM’s website at https://investor.siriusxm.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website after the call for a limited time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25785228 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at 3.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.10%.

The market cap for SIRI stock reached $20.61 billion, with 3.89 billion shares outstanding and 658.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.40M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 25785228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $6.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.55 to $7.10, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Hold rating on SIRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 97.70.

How has SIRI stock performed recently?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.91. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -11.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.07 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.98, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading, and 6.15 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 2.29%.

Insider trade positions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $2,066 million, or 10.70% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,279,787, which is approximately -21.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,111,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.4 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $127.84 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -4.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 35,771,777 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 61,479,205 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 298,919,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,170,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,188,309 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 10,726,372 shares during the same period.