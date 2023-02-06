Shopify Inc. [SHOP] stock Initiated by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $43

Shopify Inc. [NYSE: SHOP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.69%. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Shopify to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results February 15, 2023.

Internet, Everywhere–(Newsfile Corp. – January 25, 2023) – Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, plans to announce financial results for its fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2022, after markets close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Shopify’s management team will host a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify’s website at https://investors.shopify.com/news-and-events/.

Over the last 12 months, SHOP stock dropped by -40.25%. The one-year Shopify Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.92. The average equity rating for SHOP stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.52 billion, with 1.27 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.47M shares, SHOP stock reached a trading volume of 21553331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shopify Inc. [SHOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $43.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Shopify Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $38 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Shopify Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $50, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on SHOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc. is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

SHOP Stock Performance Analysis:

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.69. With this latest performance, SHOP shares gained by 41.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.51 for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.63, while it was recorded at 50.66 for the last single week of trading, and 35.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shopify Inc. Fundamentals:

Shopify Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,371 million, or 65.80% of SHOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 74,826,518, which is approximately 2.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 72,447,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.83 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.79 billion in SHOP stock with ownership of nearly 39.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shopify Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in Shopify Inc. [NYSE:SHOP] by around 93,743,080 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 89,505,969 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 541,692,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 724,941,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOP stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,972,391 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 26,063,010 shares during the same period.