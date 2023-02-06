ROTH Capital lifts Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] closed the trading session at $16.28 on 02/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.135, while the highest price level was $17.83. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 105.04 percent and weekly performance of 28.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 55.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 84.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 88.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.74M shares, PTON reached to a volume of 32643397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $15.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $17, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on PTON stock. On February 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 13 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 180.89.

PTON stock trade performance evaluation

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.70. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 84.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.54 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.04, while it was recorded at 15.01 for the last single week of trading, and 11.08 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +16.81. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.42.

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,937 million, or 86.60% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 38,764,584, which is approximately -13.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.92% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,169,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $426.05 million in PTON stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $341.0 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 33.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 36,590,890 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 57,097,234 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 148,130,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,818,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,578,126 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 10,092,906 shares during the same period.