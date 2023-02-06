Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain 59.51% so far this year. What now?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] slipped around -0.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.60 at the close of the session, down -4.76%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Qurate Retail Group Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Second Consecutive Year.

Qurate Retail Group today announced that it joins 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. Qurate Retail Group is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq:QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

The 2023 GEI reaches globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Luxembourg, Ecuador and Kuwait for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which continue to have the highest company representation in the index from 2022.

Qurate Retail Inc. stock is now 59.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QRTEA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.84 and lowest of $2.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.38, which means current price is +63.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.31M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 10267736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $1.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11.50 to $6.30. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on QRTEA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

How has QRTEA stock performed recently?

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 46.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $818 million, or 85.90% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 49,354,711, which is approximately -0.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,355,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.32 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $65.57 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 1.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 29,054,738 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 38,617,809 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 247,080,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,752,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,960,637 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 7,901,812 shares during the same period.