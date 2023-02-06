Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Is Currently -0.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] slipped around -0.28 points on Friday, while shares priced at $44.06 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that PFIZER REPORTS RECORD FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS AND PROVIDES FULL-YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Full-Year 2022 Revenues of $100.3 Billion, An All-Time High for Pfizer, Reflecting 30% Operational Growth.

Excluding Contributions from Paxlovid and Comirnaty(1), Revenues Grew 2% Operationally.

Pfizer Inc. stock is now -14.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PFE Stock saw the intraday high of $44.39 and lowest of $43.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.32, which means current price is +3.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.07M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 23719868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $52.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $54 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on PFE stock. On December 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PFE shares from 47 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.38 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.89, while it was recorded at 44.02 for the last single week of trading, and 48.61 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -0.20%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $168,735 million, or 70.50% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 493,584,761, which is approximately 1.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 432,615,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.06 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.67 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,517 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 100,300,165 shares. Additionally, 1,437 investors decreased positions by around 95,689,660 shares, while 342 investors held positions by with 3,633,677,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,829,666,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,309,962 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 5,817,802 shares during the same period.