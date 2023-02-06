PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] stock Downgrade by SMBC Nikko analyst, price target now $75

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.51%. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Four Fintech Stocks For 2023.

Financial technology, or fintech, is a broad category of companies that use technology to improve or automate financial services. Companies that develop new digital payment-processing solutions are considered fintech, as are companies that build and operate person-to-person payment applications.

Over the last 12 months, PYPL stock dropped by -35.49%. The one-year PayPal Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.4. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $99.14 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.02M shares, PYPL stock reached a trading volume of 14757938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $103.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $100 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PYPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 10.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.32 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.16, while it was recorded at 83.30 for the last single week of trading, and 83.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PayPal Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PYPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 11.24%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $69,978 million, or 76.00% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,857,229, which is approximately 1.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,997,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.41 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.82 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 1.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

968 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 76,857,985 shares. Additionally, 1,086 investors decreased positions by around 73,612,253 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 667,797,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 818,268,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,131,014 shares, while 195 institutional investors sold positions of 10,912,538 shares during the same period.