PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD] moved up 9.03: Why It’s Important

PaxMedica Inc. [NASDAQ: PXMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.03% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 39.09%. The company report on February 3, 2023 that PaxMedica, Inc. Secures $3.2 Million Growth Capital From Lind Partners.

Additional Capital Will Help Fund Development of PAX-101.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.32 million, with 11.78 million shares outstanding and 0.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PXMD stock reached a trading volume of 12178508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for PaxMedica Inc. is set at 0.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

PXMD Stock Performance Analysis:

PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.09.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.28 for PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.35, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into PaxMedica Inc. Fundamentals:

PaxMedica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of PXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXMD stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 18,025, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 76.80% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 14,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in PXMD stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $21000.0 in PXMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in PaxMedica Inc. [NASDAQ:PXMD] by around 40,275 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 15,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 15,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXMD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,275 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 15,000 shares during the same period.