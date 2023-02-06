Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] moved down -3.16: Why It’s Important

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] closed the trading session at $16.57 on 02/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.42, while the highest price level was $17.09. The company report on February 2, 2023 that NCL Corporation Ltd. Announces Closing of $600,000,000 of Senior Secured Notes.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

We used the net proceeds from the Notes Offering to repay the term loans outstanding under our senior secured credit facility that would have become due in January 2024, including to pay any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, as well as related premiums, fees and expenses.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.38 percent and weekly performance of 10.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.56M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 12019811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $18.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $24 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock. On November 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 20 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.39. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 32.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.79 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.85, while it was recorded at 15.97 for the last single week of trading, and 14.59 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,028 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,714,581, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 24,084,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $399.08 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $386.96 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 25,745,986 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 25,390,355 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 191,956,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,093,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,423,152 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 4,773,790 shares during the same period.