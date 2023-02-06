Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] is 42.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.448 during the day while it closed the day at $0.41. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Mullen Automotive, Loop Global and Menzies Aviation Pilot New Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure at Los Angeles International Airport.

Menzies, with over 8,000 vehicles in its global fleet, has started evaluation of Mullen Class 1 EV cargo vans along with EV charging infrastructure from Loop Global across its operations at Los Angeles International Airport.

Mullen, Menzies Aviation and Loop Global Begin Pilot at LAX.

Mullen Automotive Inc. stock has also gained 24.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MULN stock has inclined by 13.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.64% and gained 42.62% year-on date.

The market cap for MULN stock reached $646.24 million, with 1.70 billion shares outstanding and 1.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 219.19M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 273485062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

MULN stock trade performance evaluation

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.78. With this latest performance, MULN shares gained by 21.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.59 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2789, while it was recorded at 0.3621 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6776 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34 million, or 5.10% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,285,775, which is approximately 233.809% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,602,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.22 million in MULN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.61 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly 139.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 52,247,297 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,696,942 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 28,361,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,305,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,879,205 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,311,498 shares during the same period.