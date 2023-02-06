Mizuho lifts Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE: CRK] price plunged by -1.24 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on February 1, 2023 that COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES 9% PROVED RESERVE GROWTH IN 2022.

The reserve estimates were determined under SEC guidelines and were audited by the Company’s independent reserve engineering firm. The 6.7 Tcfe of proved reserves at December 31, 2022 were substantially all natural gas, 38% developed and 98% operated by Comstock. The present value, using a 10% discount rate, of the future net cash flows before income taxes of the proved reserves (the “PV-10 Value”), was approximately $15.5 billion, using the Company’s average first of month 2022 prices of $6.03 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas and $91.21 per barrel of oil.

A sum of 28753580 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.86M shares. Comstock Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $12.435 and dropped to a low of $11.73 until finishing in the latest session at $11.90.

The one-year CRK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.54. The average equity rating for CRK stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRK shares is $15.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Comstock Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Comstock Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $14, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on CRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Resources Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, CRK shares dropped by -9.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.46 for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.20, while it was recorded at 11.96 for the last single week of trading, and 16.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comstock Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.43 and a Gross Margin at +59.32. Comstock Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.05.

Comstock Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

CRK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comstock Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $983 million, or 30.70% of CRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,783,037, which is approximately 36.354% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,388,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.02 million in CRK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $72.2 million in CRK stock with ownership of nearly -3.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comstock Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE:CRK] by around 14,768,604 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 11,132,041 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 56,727,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,627,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRK stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,557,675 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,552,613 shares during the same period.