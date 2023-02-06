Market cap of Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] reaches 43.63M – now what?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] closed the trading session at $0.24 on 02/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.23, while the highest price level was $0.2759. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Nasdaq Panel Grants Helbiz’s Request for Extension to Comply with Continued Listing Requirements.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ)(“Helbiz” or the “Company”), a leading provider of micro-mobility solutions, today announced that it received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel (the “Hearings Panel”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that it has granted the Company an extension to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements for The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Panel Decision”), as discussed more fully below.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005225/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 85.90 percent and weekly performance of -15.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 81.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 57.46M shares, HLBZ reached to a volume of 79696901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81.

HLBZ stock trade performance evaluation

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.17. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares gained by 81.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.63 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1951, while it was recorded at 0.2407 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6026 for the last 200 days.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.40% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,918,282, which is approximately 104.073% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 492,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in HLBZ stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $55000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 2,007,092 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 304,706 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 923,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,235,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 518,596 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 299,596 shares during the same period.