Market cap of Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] reaches 19.80M – now what?

Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ: GENE] closed the trading session at $1.82 on 02/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.63, while the highest price level was $2.40. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Genetic Technologies Announces $5 Million Registered Direct Offering.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 95.70 percent and weekly performance of 96.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 92.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 51.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 196.95K shares, GENE reached to a volume of 90257731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genetic Technologies Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

GENE stock trade performance evaluation

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 96.23. With this latest performance, GENE shares gained by 92.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.55 for Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0449, while it was recorded at 1.1260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2742 for the last 200 days.

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.67 and a Gross Margin at -35.00. Genetic Technologies Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.95.

Return on Total Capital for GENE is now -47.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.97. Additionally, GENE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Genetic Technologies Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]: Insider Ownership positions

3 institutional holders increased their position in Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ:GENE] by around 39,245 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 102,768 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 13,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENE stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,749 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 75,422 shares during the same period.