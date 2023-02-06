Market cap of Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] reaches 6.13B – now what?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] price plunged by -14.14 percent to reach at -$2.99. The company report on January 25, 2023 that KAYAK and Affirm Partner to Help Travelers Book Now and Pay Over Time.

Now, eligible travelers can book their next trip and pay over time with no hidden or late fees.

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced a partnership with KAYAK, the world’s leading travel search engine, making Affirm the company’s exclusive pay-over-time provider in the U.S. Now travelers have greater spending power and payment flexibility when booking trips on KAYAK.

A sum of 28790766 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.40M shares. Affirm Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $20.495 and dropped to a low of $18.0301 until finishing in the latest session at $18.15.

The one-year AFRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.68. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $19.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $14, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.76. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 83.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.77 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.31, while it was recorded at 17.66 for the last single week of trading, and 20.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,165 million, or 83.60% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 27,433,886, which is approximately 10.658% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 21,324,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.04 million in AFRM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $366.98 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly -1.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 22,617,510 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 16,153,204 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 135,633,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,404,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,314,244 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 8,569,085 shares during the same period.