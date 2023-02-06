Market cap of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] reaches 142.39B – now what?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] loss -2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $86.09 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2023 that AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

― Record full year revenue of $23.6 Billion up 44% year-over-year ―.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. represents 1.61 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $142.39 billion with the latest information. AMD stock price has been found in the range of $85.83 to $88.8014.

If compared to the average trading volume of 63.49M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 66463566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $93.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $80 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $80, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on AMD stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 70 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 42.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.18. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 33.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.42 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.90, while it was recorded at 81.33 for the last single week of trading, and 79.34 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 10.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $94,568 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,531,861, which is approximately 0.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,687,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.13 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.67 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 1.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 825 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 111,781,115 shares. Additionally, 810 investors decreased positions by around 55,675,055 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 931,024,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,098,480,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,503,604 shares, while 173 institutional investors sold positions of 6,605,054 shares during the same period.