Market Analysts see Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] slipped around -1.62 points on Friday, while shares priced at $27.48 at the close of the session, down -5.57%. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Pinterest to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 on Monday, February 6th, 2023 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

Pinterest Inc. stock is now 13.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PINS Stock saw the intraday high of $28.88 and lowest of $27.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.17, which means current price is +21.84% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.30M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 13663863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $27.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $31, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PINS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 33.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.50.

How has PINS stock performed recently?

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 15.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.13, while it was recorded at 27.10 for the last single week of trading, and 22.59 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +79.47. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.30.

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Earnings analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to -2.70%.

Insider trade positions for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $13,517 million, or 91.00% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,933,876, which is approximately 3.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,690,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $843.38 million in PINS stocks shares; and FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, currently with $793.31 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -12.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 108,969,893 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 89,921,833 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 292,990,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,882,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,940,969 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 9,057,507 shares during the same period.