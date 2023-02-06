Market Analysts see Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gaining to $180. Time to buy?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] loss -1.19% or -2.24 points to close at $186.53 with a heavy trading volume of 76659570 shares. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Meta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Our community continues to grow and I’m pleased with the strong engagement across our apps. Facebook just reached the milestone of 2 billion daily actives,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. “The progress we’re making on our AI discovery engine and Reels are major drivers of this. Beyond this, our management theme for 2023 is the ‘Year of Efficiency’ and we’re focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization.”.

It opened the trading session at $183.465, the shares rose to $196.77 and dropped to $182.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for META points out that the company has recorded 9.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -111.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 36.93M shares, META reached to a volume of 76659570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $208.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $104 to $220, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on META stock. On February 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for META shares from 136 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 7.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 25.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for META stock

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.93. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 46.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.26 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.44, while it was recorded at 164.89 for the last single week of trading, and 151.81 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 3.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $301,664 million, or 75.20% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 181,346,878, which is approximately 0.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 150,686,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.11 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $21.5 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -0.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,124 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 81,788,147 shares. Additionally, 1,811 investors decreased positions by around 115,978,936 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 1,419,472,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,617,239,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,239,251 shares, while 359 institutional investors sold positions of 9,359,020 shares during the same period.