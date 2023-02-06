Market Analysts see JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] falling to $9. Time to buy?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] traded at a low on 02/03/23, posting a -5.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.73. The company report on February 2, 2023 that With Paisly® by JetBlue, Travelers Can Now Unlock Exclusive Deals at Their Destination, No Matter How They Get There.

JetBlue Travel Products Opens Its Homegrown Travel Booking Website to More Travelers Looking to Save on Their Next Trip.

JetBlue Travel Products, a subsidiary of JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), today announced it has opened access to its travel booking platform Paisly to all travelers – with a focus on TrueBlue members. Paisly was previously available only to those booked on a JetBlue flight, but starting today, all travelers can use Paisly to book cars, stays and activities, all while earning TrueBlue points—even if they’re taking different means of transportation to get to their destination. Giving all travelers the ability to book other travel components all in one place, with a 24/7 dedicated phone line to Paisly’s helpful humans and one-point-of-contact for all their purchases, further positions JetBlue as a provider of high-quality travel options across the entire travel journey.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10911678 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at 5.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.32%.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $2.99 billion, with 323.90 million shares outstanding and 321.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.81M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 10911678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $8.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 20.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.54. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 22.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.57 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.60, while it was recorded at 8.41 for the last single week of trading, and 8.37 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.02 and a Gross Margin at +1.14. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

There are presently around $1,886 million, or 69.50% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,459,166, which is approximately 2.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,891,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.76 million in JBLU stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $123.56 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -3.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 25,861,201 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 52,137,224 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 138,011,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,010,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,096,160 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 6,452,117 shares during the same period.