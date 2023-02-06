Market Analysts see Canoo Inc. [GOEV] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.42%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE AWARDS CANOO BATTERY MODULE CONTRACT FOR ADVANCED TESTING.

The Defense Innovation Unit awarded Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, a contract to supply battery modules for analysis and demonstration. This award supports the U.S. Department of Defense focus to incorporate scalable and adaptable capabilities in tactical environments.

“We are very proud to be selected by the Department of Defense and to contribute to our country’s global defense technology leadership. This award is another example of our focus and commitment to innovation. We’ve worked hard and continue to develop our patented technologies and ability to deliver flexible, on demand energy solutions that are multi-purpose capable, to serve America’s interests and its allies around the world,” said Tony Aquila, Chairman & CEO at Canoo.

Over the last 12 months, GOEV stock dropped by -78.96%. The one-year Canoo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.19. The average equity rating for GOEV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $431.20 million, with 356.40 million shares outstanding and 309.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.68M shares, GOEV stock reached a trading volume of 13754086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canoo Inc. [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $9 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

GOEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.42. With this latest performance, GOEV shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2347, while it was recorded at 1.2180 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4417 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canoo Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.33.

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64 million, or 29.90% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,777,485, which is approximately 22.603% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,781,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.23 million in GOEV stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $8.84 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly 1.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 9,076,634 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,896,626 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 37,496,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,469,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,511,673 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,926,271 shares during the same period.