Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] gain 54.75% so far this year. What now?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] loss -0.26% or -0.02 points to close at $7.66 with a heavy trading volume of 11435487 shares. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Polestar and Luminar Expand Partnership to Multiple Vehicles.

New expanded partnership extends scope for future cars including Polestar 5.

Polestar 3 with Luminar lidar now available to order at Polestar.com[1].

It opened the trading session at $7.33, the shares rose to $8.21 and dropped to $7.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LAZR points out that the company has recorded 3.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -95.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, LAZR reached to a volume of 11435487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $12.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while Northland Capital kept a Market Perform rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 63.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

Trading performance analysis for LAZR stock

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.98. With this latest performance, LAZR shares gained by 64.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.95 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.39, while it was recorded at 7.07 for the last single week of trading, and 7.94 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]

There are presently around $984 million, or 56.40% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,672,111, which is approximately 4.588% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,538,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.69 million in LAZR stocks shares; and G2VP I ASSOCIATES, LLC, currently with $81.19 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

128 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 15,523,539 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 9,921,097 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 102,996,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,441,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,593,774 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,149,438 shares during the same period.