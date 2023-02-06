Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] is 7.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.78% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.56%. The company report on January 16, 2023 that Kinross announces ownership of shares of Allegiant Gold.

(All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.).

Over the last 12 months, KGC stock dropped by -20.22%. The one-year Kinross Gold Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.04. The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.77 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.43M shares, KGC stock reached a trading volume of 17961759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $5.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.25, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on KGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.56. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.31 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.39, while it was recorded at 4.60 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,100 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 139,097,377, which is approximately -5.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 75,405,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.28 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $193.23 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 4.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 86,028,870 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 92,599,576 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 529,077,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 707,705,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,764,540 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 8,095,272 shares during the same period.