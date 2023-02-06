KeyCorp [KEY] Stock trading around $20.02 per share: What’s Next?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.02 at the close of the session, down -0.15%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that KeyBank Annual Super Refund Saturday Helping Eligible Families and Individuals File for the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Starting Saturday February 4th, 2023, KeyBank is partnering with local agencies and organizations across several states to host its annual Super Refund Saturday events. In many communities, KeyBank employees will work alongside volunteers from various organizations to provide free tax preparation services to those who need it most, helping low- to moderate-income individuals and families determine their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a benefit for working people with low to moderate income. To qualify, workers and families must meet certain requirements and file a tax return, even if they do not owe any tax or are not required to file. EITC reduces the amount of tax owed and may provide a refund. (Source: IRS).

KeyCorp stock is now 14.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KEY Stock saw the intraday high of $20.24 and lowest of $19.833 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.10, which means current price is +22.56% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.39M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 11609030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KeyCorp [KEY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $20.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on KEY stock. On December 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 18.50 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.45.

How has KEY stock performed recently?

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.81 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.95, while it was recorded at 19.56 for the last single week of trading, and 18.11 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.70. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

Earnings analysis for KeyCorp [KEY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $15,531 million, or 85.70% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,811,610, which is approximately 0.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,008,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in KEY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.03 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 4.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 418 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 48,487,516 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 52,983,548 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 674,294,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 775,765,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,004,108 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 5,828,520 shares during the same period.