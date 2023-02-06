JP Morgan lifts Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.15 during the day while it closed the day at $11.80. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Princess Cruises Next-Generation Ship – Sun Princess – to Feature the Brand’s Most Exciting & Contemporary Spaces.

Epic Piazza, State-of-the-Art Arena Theater in the Round, Amazing Dining Venues and Largest Ever Casino.

Here comes Sun Princess! Princess Cruises has revealed a first glimpse of the most contemporary and state-of-the-art designs imaged yet onboard Sun Princess – “The Love Boat” line’s newest, largest and most innovative ship ever built and scheduled to debut in early 2024. With bright designs inspired by rays of sunlight and next-level expanded spaces, guests are in for an extraordinary cruise experience including a showstopping Arena theater and stunning three-story dining venue – a first for Princess.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock has also gained 7.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCL stock has inclined by 35.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.03% and gained 46.40% year-on date.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $14.99 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 48.46M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 35874201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $10.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.08. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 35.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.54 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.53, while it was recorded at 11.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.39 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.99 and a Gross Margin at -15.32. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,537 million, or 50.90% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,251,208, which is approximately 19.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,566,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $691.08 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $599.8 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 86,114,825 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 37,843,765 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 430,002,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 553,961,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,751,612 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 13,693,552 shares during the same period.