Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain 12.87% so far this year. What now?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] traded at a low on 02/03/23, posting a -5.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Ideanomics Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today that Robin Mackie has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Macy Neshati has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately.

“With these appointments, Ideanomics is strengthening our corporate structure and leadership team so we can better meet the needs of our customers and ultimately emerge a winner in the EV space,” says Alf Poor, Ideanomics Chief Executive Officer. ” Robin and Macy have deep industry expertise and each played a pivotal role in building up Ideanomics into a leading EV company with some of the best technology and people in the industry. I look forward to their ongoing contributions.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21523012 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ideanomics Inc. stands at 8.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.06%.

The market cap for IDEX stock reached $112.96 million, with 579.45 million shares outstanding and 549.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.24M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 21523012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ideanomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on IDEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35.

How has IDEX stock performed recently?

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.71. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 13.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1949, while it was recorded at 0.2004 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4549 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.36 and a Gross Margin at +15.00. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -224.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.33.

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 4.60% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 4,544,414, which is approximately 10.306% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,511,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in IDEX stocks shares; and ERGOTELES LLC, currently with $0.37 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly -24.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 3,301,548 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 16,206,726 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 5,592,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,100,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,390,727 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,547,031 shares during the same period.