Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] Stock trading around $3.40 per share: What’s Next?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: HSCS] price surged by 139.44 percent to reach at $1.98. The company report on February 3, 2023 that HeartSciences Announces Further Internationalization of its Patent Portfolio.

Granted Korean Patent for its MyoVista® Wavelet Technology.

A sum of 66014951 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.39M shares. Heart Test Laboratories Inc. shares reached a high of $3.95 and dropped to a low of $2.0901 until finishing in the latest session at $3.40.

The one-year HSCS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.86. The average equity rating for HSCS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSCS shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1159.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

HSCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 290.76. With this latest performance, HSCS shares gained by 319.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.46% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.53 for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.14, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Heart Test Laboratories Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] shares currently have an operating margin of -32765.60 and a Gross Margin at -139.73. Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33592.57.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.80% of HSCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSCS stocks are: AE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 154,204, which is approximately 516.816% of the company’s market cap and around 25.44% of the total institutional ownership; CHAPIN DAVIS, INC., holding 55,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in HSCS stocks shares; and TRADITION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in HSCS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ:HSCS] by around 264,855 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 42,503 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 15,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSCS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,651 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 40,008 shares during the same period.