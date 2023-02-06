Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Stock trading around $6.55 per share: What’s Next?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] closed the trading session at $6.55 on 02/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.11, while the highest price level was $6.90. The company report on February 2, 2023 that HanesBrands Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results.

Reports fourth-quarter net sales of $1.47 billion, above high-end of guidance range. GAAP EPS loss from continuing operations of $1.19, which includes a non-cash reserve related to deferred tax assets. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.07, at midpoint of guidance range.

Shifts capital allocation strategy to strengthen balance sheet and increase financial flexibility; eliminates dividend to focus use of all free cash flow on accelerating debt reduction. Expects to refinance 2024 maturities in first-quarter 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.99 percent and weekly performance of -19.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.70M shares, HBI reached to a volume of 36133723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $5.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $13 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HBI shares from 18 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

HBI stock trade performance evaluation

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.33. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.23 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.98, while it was recorded at 7.61 for the last single week of trading, and 9.19 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to -13.60%.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,826 million, or 87.00% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,711,240, which is approximately -1.341% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,285,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.57 million in HBI stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $135.5 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 1.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 30,472,807 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 58,566,037 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 189,718,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,757,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,465,161 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 14,820,294 shares during the same period.