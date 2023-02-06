Halliburton Company [HAL] Stock trading around $38.57 per share: What’s Next?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] price surged by 0.03 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Halliburton Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Dividend.

Net income of $0.72 per diluted share.

A sum of 12716685 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.30M shares. Halliburton Company shares reached a high of $39.4666 and dropped to a low of $37.92 until finishing in the latest session at $38.57.

The one-year HAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.53. The average equity rating for HAL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $49.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 84.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

HAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.53, while it was recorded at 39.91 for the last single week of trading, and 34.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Halliburton Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.14 and a Gross Margin at +16.40. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 43.20%.

Halliburton Company [HAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,393 million, or 84.70% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,642,116, which is approximately -1.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,149,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.09 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.45 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 475 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 62,873,487 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 59,134,108 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 614,145,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 736,153,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,550,210 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 7,805,286 shares during the same period.