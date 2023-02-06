fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] stock Upgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $6

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] loss -3.62% or -0.11 points to close at $2.93 with a heavy trading volume of 11817934 shares. The company report on February 3, 2023 that FuboTV to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 24, 2023, Launches Q&A Platform for Shareholders.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the market opens on February 24, 2023.

Following the release, Fubo CEO David Gandler and CFO John Janedis will host a conference call to review results and provide a brief business and outlook update.

It opened the trading session at $2.88, the shares rose to $3.08 and dropped to $2.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUBO points out that the company has recorded -1.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -81.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.11M shares, FUBO reached to a volume of 11817934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $4.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $4.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on FUBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

Trading performance analysis for FUBO stock

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.07. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 65.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.79 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.30 and a Gross Margin at -7.80. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.35.

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]

There are presently around $209 million, or 38.30% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,360,941, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,471,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.47 million in FUBO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.61 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 17.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 11,374,760 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 20,162,255 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 39,723,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,260,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,423,294 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 11,729,603 shares during the same period.