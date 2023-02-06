Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] Is Currently 18.32 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Freight Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: FRGT] price surged by 18.32 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Fr8App Onboards Leading Trucking Company for Its Private Fleet Services, Expanding Transportation Capacity.

Freight Technologies, Inc’s subsidiary, Fr8App, expands transportation capacity for its private fleet services by onboarding a leading trucking company in Mexico.

Majoba Logistics and Fr8App Join Forces to Substantially Expand Fr8Fleet Offering Capacity.

A sum of 10922665 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.49M shares. Freight Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5746 and dropped to a low of $0.43 until finishing in the latest session at $0.56.

The one-year FRGT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.11. The average equity rating for FRGT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRGT shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freight Technologies Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75.

FRGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.25. With this latest performance, FRGT shares gained by 134.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.03 for Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2896, while it was recorded at 0.4548 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0492 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Freight Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Freight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.80% of FRGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRGT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 107,344, which is approximately 200.894% of the company’s market cap and around 8.18% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 57,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in FRGT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $20000.0 in FRGT stock with ownership of nearly 154.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Freight Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:FRGT] by around 177,796 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 55,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRGT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,294 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.