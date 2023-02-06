Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] stock Downgrade by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $34

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.70%. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Freeport-McMoRan Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Financial and Operating Results Release Available on its Website.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced that it has posted its fourth-quarter and year ended 2022 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006135/en/.

Over the last 12 months, FCX stock rose by 10.52%. The one-year Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.57. The average equity rating for FCX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.48 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.10M shares, FCX stock reached a trading volume of 13157902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $44.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FCX shares from 48 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

FCX Stock Performance Analysis:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.87, while it was recorded at 44.06 for the last single week of trading, and 34.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Fundamentals:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

FCX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to -11.10%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48,068 million, or 79.30% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,091,834, which is approximately -0.998% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 110,475,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.77 billion in FCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.29 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly -17.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 612 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 76,935,326 shares. Additionally, 534 investors decreased positions by around 81,647,112 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 955,125,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,113,707,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,202,953 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 10,548,812 shares during the same period.