Ford Motor Company [F] Stock trading around $13.23 per share: What’s Next?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] slipped around -1.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.23 at the close of the session, down -7.61%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that People, Plan, Products Position Ford Well for ‘Pivotal’ 2023 Despite Effect of Volume Shortfall on Q4, Full-Year 2022 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) today reported its 2022 fourth quarter financial results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release. Visit shareholder.ford.com for the slide presentation and access the webcast to the Ford earnings call, which begins at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will feature Jim Farley, president and CEO; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005815/en/.

Ford Motor Company stock is now 13.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. F Stock saw the intraday high of $13.6099 and lowest of $12.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.62, which means current price is +14.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 53.36M shares, F reached a trading volume of 165210848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ford Motor Company [F]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $13 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. On August 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for F shares from 16 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 12.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has F stock performed recently?

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 10.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.81 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.83, while it was recorded at 13.55 for the last single week of trading, and 13.31 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Ford Motor Company [F]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to -11.66%.

Insider trade positions for Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $26,634 million, or 52.90% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 332,380,925, which is approximately 1.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 258,322,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.25 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 0.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 914 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 100,168,139 shares. Additionally, 652 investors decreased positions by around 149,536,064 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 1,763,484,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,013,188,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,655,206 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 31,635,277 shares during the same period.