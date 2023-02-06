For Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD], Analyst sees a rise to $16.50. What next?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] price plunged by -3.14 percent to reach at -$0.5. The company report on February 1, 2023 that WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY TO REPORT FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that it will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Links to the live webcast of the conference call as well as the earnings materials will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.wbd.com/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until March 3, 2023. The replay can be accessed by phone by dialing +1 800-770-2030 or +1 647-362-9199 using playback passcode 1493434. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website for twelve months.

A sum of 20659974 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 29.55M shares. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares reached a high of $15.855 and dropped to a low of $15.26 until finishing in the latest session at $15.42.

The one-year WBD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.26. The average equity rating for WBD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $20.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $19, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 23.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, WBD shares gained by 48.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.58 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.68, while it was recorded at 15.18 for the last single week of trading, and 13.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.11. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WBD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 7.50%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,005 million, or 56.30% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 176,243,822, which is approximately 1.213% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,024,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.63 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly 3.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 505 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 172,377,534 shares. Additionally, 961 investors decreased positions by around 149,439,024 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 1,040,379,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,362,196,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,397,757 shares, while 250 institutional investors sold positions of 55,503,537 shares during the same period.