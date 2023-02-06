For Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT], Analyst sees a rise to $1.50. What next?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] closed the trading session at $2.21 on 02/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.17, while the highest price level was $2.412. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Hut 8 provides update on North Bay Facility.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 17, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 5, 2022.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed a Statement of Claim in the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario (the “Court”) against Validus Power Corp. and its subsidiary, Bay Power Corp. (collectively, “Validus”), a third-party supplier of energy to the Company’s mining facility in North Bay, Ontario.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 160.00 percent and weekly performance of 13.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 130.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.24M shares, HUT reached to a volume of 13485758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

HUT stock trade performance evaluation

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.33. With this latest performance, HUT shares gained by 130.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.49 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.29, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 1.96 for the last 200 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.93 and a Gross Margin at +43.09. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.79.

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38 million, or 10.20% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 2,591,624, which is approximately 19.664% of the company’s market cap and around 5.96% of the total institutional ownership; PINPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 1,660,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 million in HUT stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $3.01 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly 10549.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hut 8 Mining Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 6,282,652 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 13,793,740 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 3,084,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,992,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,085,759 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,417,245 shares during the same period.