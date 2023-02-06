Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is 272.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] closed the trading session at $1.08 on 02/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.00, while the highest price level was $1.10. The company report on February 5, 2023 that Faraday Future Announces $135 Million in Convertible Secured Notes Financing Commitments Which are Expected to Provide the Company with Sufficient Funding to Reach its FF 91 Futurist Start of Production Milestone in March 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced a series of definitive agreements for financing, as well as an important modification to a major provision in the terms of the warrants in the original FF secured financing agreements. Once consummated on the contemplated timeline, the Company is expected to have raised all the necessary funds for the start of production (“SOP”) of the FF 91 Futurist. In parallel, the Company has set the date for a special stockholders meeting which is scheduled to take place on February 28th, 2023.

The Company announced the execution of definitive agreements for financing commitments of $135.0 million in convertible secured notes, of which $80.0 million will be funded within 10 business days (including $10.0 million previously funded by Senyun International Ltd. as an advanced payment) subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions. The remaining amount will be funded within 5 business days after the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, including for a portion of such financing receipt of Company stockholder approval and an effective registration statement for the shares underlying the applicable notes. Affiliates of ATW Partners and Acuitas Capital, among others, participated in the transaction. Detailed terms can be found in our Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 272.03 percent and weekly performance of 23.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 263.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 92.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.60M shares, FFIE reached to a volume of 37565480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

FFIE stock trade performance evaluation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.20. With this latest performance, FFIE shares gained by 263.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.24 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4788, while it was recorded at 0.9204 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6949 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.77.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $51 million, or 12.50% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,162,172, which is approximately 8.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,983,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.54 million in FFIE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.65 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 15.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 14,248,688 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 32,875,791 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 326,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,450,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,589,155 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 28,002,695 shares during the same period.