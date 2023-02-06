Deutsche Bank slashes price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] – find out why.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.55%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that J.P. Morgan Asset Management Appoints Michael Conrath as Chief Retirement Strategist.

Conrath to lead Retirement Insights team and drive retirement thought leadership agenda.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the appointment of Michael Conrath as Chief Retirement Strategist, commencing February 1. In the role, Michael will define the firm’s retirement research agenda and lead the Retirement Insights team, which serves as the engine for J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s market-leading research, leveraging JPMorgan Chase’s unique access to spending and saving data to improve retirement outcomes for all Americans. Based in New York, Michael will report to Dan Oldroyd, Portfolio Manager and Head of Target Date Strategies, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Over the last 12 months, JPM stock dropped by -5.90%. The one-year JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.72. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $407.54 billion, with 2.96 billion shares outstanding and 2.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.15M shares, JPM stock reached a trading volume of 11490982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $158.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $126 to $153, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 528.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.37.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.59, while it was recorded at 139.74 for the last single week of trading, and 123.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JPMorgan Chase & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

JPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -0.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $284,418 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 272,539,783, which is approximately 1.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,863,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.92 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.19 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,802 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 86,183,063 shares. Additionally, 1,450 investors decreased positions by around 79,142,847 shares, while 332 investors held positions by with 1,850,533,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,015,859,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 212 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,310,069 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 4,022,418 shares during the same period.