D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] Stock trading around $1.58 per share: What’s Next?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [NYSE: QBTS] gained 29.51% on the last trading session, reaching $1.58 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2023 that D-Wave Announces New Commercial Customer Engagements, Cross-Platform Product Enhancements at Qubits 2023.

Customer wins and renewals span multitude of industries, point to growing commercial adoption of D-Wave’s practical quantum computing solutions.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today announced new and renewed commercial customer engagements along with product updates for its annealing and gate model quantum computing solutions at the company’s annual global Qubits 2023 user conference. D-Wave’s continued commercial customer momentum and product innovations reflect the accelerating adoption of quantum computing solutions and growing recognition of the technology’s ability to unlock business value, today.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. represents 116.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $136.01 million with the latest information. QBTS stock price has been found in the range of $1.1804 to $1.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 791.28K shares, QBTS reached a trading volume of 10730361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $10.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.88.

Trading performance analysis for QBTS stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.42. With this latest performance, QBTS shares gained by 22.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7372, while it was recorded at 1.2860 for the last single week of trading.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.05.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]

There are presently around $114 million, or 62.80% of QBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QBTS stocks are: PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,431,311, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 7,939,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.54 million in QBTS stocks shares; and SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, currently with $1.61 million in QBTS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D-Wave Quantum Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. [NYSE:QBTS] by around 70,274,614 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 36,251,575 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 34,604,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,921,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QBTS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,461,487 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 34,479,275 shares during the same period.